Man United captain Harry Maguire found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery

Harry Maguire has been found guilty of three offences in a Greek court. Ina Fassbender/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Man United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of three offences including aggravated assault in a court in Greece.

The England star, who received backing from his international manager Gareth Southgate earlier on Tuesday after being named in the UEFA Nations League squad, was not present at the trial, which saw Maguire found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.

The trial took place following an incident on the Greece island of Mykonos last week where Maguire allegedly assaulted a policeman following a night out.

The trial heard that after being brought to the police station, Maguire allegedly said, "Do you know who I am? I am very rich, I can give you money."

More to follow...

Online Editors