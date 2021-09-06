Man United break jersey sales record after Cristiano Ronaldo No 7 announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number seven jersey once again at Man United. Image credit: Man United.

Manchester United broke their shirt sales record after it was confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the club's iconic No.7 jersey when he returns to the Premier League this weekend.

United pulled off a stunning transfer deal when they ensured Ronaldo would not sign for Manchester City and would instead return for a second spell at Old Trafford.

The €15million fee United paid Juventus to sign Ronaldo was written off by their sale of Daniel James to Leeds and now spin-offs from the arrival of one of the game's A-listers are rolling in.

Fanatics, United's official retail partner, confirmed to Sky Sports that the shirt sales hit record figures and the first hour alone bettered the best full day of global sales for the club's online store.

Ronaldo became the biggest-selling player in the 24 hours following a transfer to a new club - beating the announcement of Lionel Messi's move to PSG, Tom Brady's switch to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and LeBron James joining the LA Lakers.

United's club store also saw queues of fans lining up to get their Ronaldo shirts, with the big winners from this boom in sales being the club's kit-makers Adidas.

The sportswear giants are in the midst of a ten-year £750million deal with United and they will collect a vast majority of the increased sales of red No 7 shirts, with the club taking a small percentage of all sales.

There is a myth that shirt sales cover the cost of big-name signings, but that is simply not the case as the primary reason why Adidas offers clubs huge guaranteed payments is to cash in when signings of this magnitude are confirmed.

The official announcement confirming Ronaldo's return to United also set records aplenty, with the Instagram post by the club generating more than 12 million likes on the social networking site.

Ronaldo is currently isolating ahead of his first training session with United on Thursday and he is expected to play some role in their side for this weekend's game against Newcastle.