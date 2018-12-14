Man United boss Jose Mourinho insists trophies matter ahead of meeting potless Jurgen Klopp

Jose Mourinho, the Manchester United manager, has insisted that “trophies matter” and believes that Jürgen Klopp will be judged on the silverware he brings to Liverpool.

Klopp is yet to add to Anfield’s trophy cabinet, despite significantly improving the club’s fortunes since his appointment in October 2015.

Mourinho, meanwhile, lifted the EFL Cup and Europa League in his first season at Old Trafford, yet is under pressure for a perceived lack of progress.

The two meet at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, with United trailing leaders Liverpool by 16 points

“I think trophies matter,” Mourinho said. “It matters, especially when you have the potential to fight for trophies and especially when you clearly say the objective is to win the trophy.

“I think sometimes to just say is not very intelligent, but when you have the potential, you have nothing to hide. You know from day one your potential and your desire has a relation with the potential.

“To say we want to win, everyone can say that but another is to say the potential in a way you have. I think Jurgen told already they want to win the Premier League, is their objective.”

During the summer, after Liverpool spent £168million on four new signings, Mourinho claimed that there should be a “demand” for Klopp to win the title this season.

“Maybe this season, finally you demand that they win. I think you have to be fair and now you have to demand [Liverpool win the league].

“You have to say the team, with the investments you are making last season, that you made in January, that you make now, because that will probably be the record for the Premier League this season, I can’t see anyone else getting close to spending what they have.

“A team that was a finalist in the Champions League, you have to say you are a big candidate, you have to win.”

Mourinho is hopeful of having some of his injured players available for Sunday's crunch clash.

Marcos Rojo joined the injured ranks during Wednesday's Champions League loss to Valencia, and defence is the biggest worry for Mourinho with Chris Smalling, Diogo Dalot, Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof also struggling.

Mourinho said: "All of them didn't train yesterday again. Today there will be a little introduction to see the answer and to see if we can increase a little bit tomorrow to have them available for Sunday. I hope some will be available but for sure some will not be."

United head to Anfield to face the Premier League leaders with "doubts about everything" because of the uncertainty of who will be fit.

Mourinho added: "We know that we are going to play against the leader, against a team on a high. But we have our qualities, we have our potential, and even with the problems we have and the doubts in terms of team choice, of tactics, approach, philosophy.

"We have doubts about everything because we don't know who's available but we are going to arrive on Sunday, and with the players we have available, we are going to have a team capable of going there and fight for the victory."

Independent News Service