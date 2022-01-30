Man United 'aware of images and allegations on social media' after a number of posts about Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have released a statement saying they are 'aware of images and allegations circulating on social media' after a number of posts regarding Mason Greenwood.

Allegations were made against the 20-year-old in a series of Instagram posts, while there is also an audio clip circulating online allegedly featuring Greenwood.

In a statement, Man United said: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Greenwood made his debut for the Red Devils in 2019 as a 17-year-old, and has scored 36 goals in 130 appearances for the club.