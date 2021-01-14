| 5.5°C Dublin

Man United are not a title-winning team - but Liverpool must beat them to silence the doubters

Richard Dunne

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: PA Expand

Manchester United are top of the Premier League table. But they are still not a title-winning team, though.

It’s good for the Premier League overall that United are up there and making it into a challenge, the league needs the big clubs making a challenge and if it can be a three-horse race this year it will be more exciting.

But when it comes to a real push, with four or five games to go, I still see it being Liverpool and Manchester City as the two challengers, and that’s even if United manage to get a result at Anfield on Sunday.

