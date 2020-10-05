Man United announce signing of Brazil defender Alex Telles on four-year deal

Manchester United have announced the signing of Brazilian left-back Alex Telles from Porto on a four-year deal. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Manchester United have announced the signing of Brazil defender Alex Telles from Porto on a four-year contract.

It is understood a fee of £13.5million, plus £1.8million in potential add-ons, had been agreed with the Portuguese club over the weekend for the left-back, whose deal includes the option to extend for a further year.

He said on the club website: "To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour.

"You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here."

Telles, who has won league titles among a number of honours at both Porto and Turkish side Galatasaray, added: "I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United.

"The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "First and foremost, I welcome Alex to United. He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for.

"He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad.

"Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person, that we want here at Manchester United."

PA Media