Man United agree compensation fee with Molde should they hire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis

Man United have already agreed a compensation fee with Molde in the event that they appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager, according to former Red Devils centre back Kevin Moran.

The club legend was appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the season after Jose Mourinho was sacked last week. The Norwegian is expected to return to Molde to continue as manager after this campaign, although Solskjaer has already said that he would like to be considered for the position permanently.

Writing in the Sunday World, Moran said that he thinks that Solskjaer will stay on as manager if he has success going forward this season and that Man United have already agreed a compensation fee with Molde in the event that they hire the 45-year-old.

"Let’s say Solskjaer works a small miracle, lifts the club, and gets the Red Devils playing like Manchester United should play," Solskjaer said.

"And, say, that the Norwegian takes them to fourth in the Premier League by May. Do you believe he could leave the job and then Manchester United move on to someone else?

"It’s madness, and I know that United’s top brass have already agreed the compensation fee with Molde should they want to keep Solskjaer on a permanent basis. So someone at the top of Old Trafford is clearly planning for a good next six months for the club."

Although Solskjaer has thrown his hat in the ring, it is expected that Old Trafford chiefs will target Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

