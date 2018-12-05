Jose Mourinho is under big pressure tonight to deliver a result as Man United host rivals Arsenal in the Premier League. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Jose Mourinho is under big pressure tonight to deliver a result as Man United host rivals Arsenal in the Premier League. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Man United 1-1 Arsenal: Both sides on target in exciting opening half at Old Trafford

Online Editors