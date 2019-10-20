Man United 1-0 Liverpool: VAR controversy at Old Trafford as Marcus Rashford puts Red Devils ahead
Liverpool are big favourites to beat Man United today but have only won once at Old Trafford in the last ten years. The game kicks off at 16.30 and you can follow all the action in our live blog.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'I don't believe we will have to wait long' - Juan Mata convinced Manchester United's decline will be halted
- John Aldridge: 'Liverpool have a real chance to hammer a nail into Manchester United's coffin'