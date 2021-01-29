| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Man City will be very, very hard to stop and their revival is down to one shrewd signing

Richard Dunne

Ruben Dias has excelled for Man City since joining the club. REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths Expand

Close

Ruben Dias has excelled for Man City since joining the club. REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Ruben Dias has excelled for Man City since joining the club. REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Ruben Dias has excelled for Man City since joining the club. REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Manchester United’s defeat by Sheffield United on Wednesday was no surprise to me.

No matter who United are playing, they give up opportunities. They don’t start on the front foot, they seem to be proud of the fact that they can come from 1-0 down to win, as if it is something to boast about.

But you can’t keep going a goal behind, as you will eventually get found out.

Related Content

Privacy