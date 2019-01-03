Man City v Liverpool LIVE: Champions versus challengers as title rivals clash in mouthwatering battle

Independent.ie

Liverpool are unbeaten in the league having dropped just six points this season and go into the match on a nine-match winning streak and a seven-point lead over Pep Guardiola's team. Follow all the action from the Etihad here (kick-off 8pm).

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/man-city-v-liverpool-live-champions-versus-challengers-as-title-rivals-clash-in-mouthwatering-battle-37678377.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37678360.ece/11aa8/AUTOCROP/h342/1076541596.jpg