Manchester City will have to wait a little longer to secure the Premier League title after Manchester United pulled off a dramatic second half comeback to win 3-2 at the Ethiad.

Man City title celebration put on hold after Pogba inspires Man United to sensational second half comeback

Pep Guardiola's side looked to be cruising to a title coronation after first half goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan left them in firm control at the break. However, after an extremely lackluster opening 45 minutes, Jose Mourinho's men sprung into life.

Paul Pogba - who had come in for criticism from Gary Neville before the game for sporting a blue hair style - was instrumental in the figthback. The talented French midfielder poked home calmly after good work from Ander Herrera to reduce the deficit, before heading home an Alexis Sanchez cross to level the match.

The momentum completely changed in just a few minutes and then Chris Smalling put the Red Devils in front after firing to the net from another Sanchez delivery. There was controversy before the final whistle after City were denied what appeared to be a blatant penalty following a rash Ashley Young challenge that caught Sergio Aguero on the shin, but referee Martin Atkinson said play on.

City desperately sought the two goals that would have secured the title against their biggest rivals, but United held on to put the home side's celebrations on ice.

