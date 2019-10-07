'Man City look vulnerable' - Gary Neville says Liverpool are big favourites in Premier League title race

Gary Neville believes Liverpool will face 'one of their toughest games' of the season when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford in two weeks time, as he suggested Jurgen Klopp's men are building up a decisive title-winning lead at the top of the table.

Gary Neville believes Liverpool will face 'one of their toughest games' of the season when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford in two weeks time, as he suggested Jurgen Klopp's men are building up a decisive title-winning lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool head into the second international break of the season with a commanding eight-point advantage after Manchester City's surprise home defeat against Wolves on Sunday, with Neville telling Sky Sports that the frailties being shown by Pep Guardiola's champions have left Klopp's side in pole position to end the club's 30-year wait for a domestic league title.

However, Man United legend Neville believes the balance could tip once again if defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk or key forward Mohamed Salah pick up long-term injuries.

"Liverpool are definitely big favourites, but things can change," Neville told Sky Sports. "If van Dijk gets injured or Salah gets injured it changes again. There is still thirty games to go.

"The head to heads between City and Liverpool are crucial now and City have to try and win them. The game between them at the Etihad Stadium last year was absolutely sensational and it will be the same again. They will be storming games, but City need to win them now.

"Liverpool also have to go to Old Trafford in a couple of weeks and that might seem like the biggest away win certainty in the world, but it will always be one of Liverpool's toughest games given the history between the two clubs. As much as United are in a difficult moment, that won't be easy. Liverpool have games coming up that they could drop points in."

Neville admitted he was not surprised to see City dropping points once more against Wolves on Sunday as he stated their failure to replace Vincent Kompany after his exit last summer and an injury to Aymeric Laporte has shaken the fear factor they had over their rivals.

"City are not right," added Neville. "They've set such a high standard and the back four is not right. They're conceding chances and they just didn't concede chances last year.

"They're not like they were. They set such a high standard and Liverpool matched that standard last year and went so close to winning the title. Not replacing Kompany and the injury to Laporte is a big problem for them.

"They look vulnerable. They haven't shown vulnerability for a few years and people will believe they are beatable."

Online Editors