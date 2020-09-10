Man City are well set to take down Liverpool - but Man United are still a long way off a title challenge

Last season, Manchester City got side-tracked by the dream of winning the Champions League and finished up without being crowned champions of Europe or England.

But I see a very different, more focused, more hungry, City side in the season to come, a side capable of taking that title back from Liverpool in a race where Manchester United will be looking on more than taking part.

Overall it’s hard to see anything other than a repeat: three teams competing for the league, the next three aiming to get into the top four, with maybe the likes of Leicester struggling to do what they did last season, and then the rest, though Leeds United coming in makes it interesting.

I love the way Liverpool play. That high-intensity game is great to watch and they are favourites.

But I feel the failures of last season will have been eating away at the City players and manager, they finished the season on a real low in Europe.

For so long their focus, as a club, was on the Champions League. I think the loss to Lyon will get them to refocus, to say, ‘you know what, what we need is the Premier League, we need to be champions of England, we need to be at the top level in the league every week to then compete in Europe’.

I think City dropped off in the league as their main goal was the Champions League. If they get the focus right from the start, they can come out on top.

I think it will be difficult for Liverpool to replicate what they have done for the last two seasons, especially as they’ve not been that busy in the transfer market, and that could hold them back.

Throughout last season I did doubt if the size of their squad would be a problem. They proved me wrong by winning the league, but now we have to see if that squad can go again this season.

City had a very good two-year spell, as Liverpool have just done, but then had a blip in the third season.

And there’s a chance that the third-season syndrome will hit Liverpool this season, the only question then is whether City can capitalise.

I saw uncharacteristic things from City last season – beating teams 6-0 one week but being slow in the next game, lapses of concentration, over-playing the ball defensively too often.

If they cut out those off-days, eradicate the mistakes, they can easily make it to 90 points, and if Liverpool drop their levels even slightly, then City can profit.

People have spoken very highly of Frank Lampard and how well he has done at Chelsea, but the pressure is on him now.

With the money that the club have made available to him, he should be winning the league. He has spent way more than any of his rivals, he has been allowed to bring in whoever he wanted, and he also has the benefit of a year’s experience, a year of getting his feet under the table at Chelsea. That should all count for something.

Chelsea will be closer and will push Liverpool and Manchester City, but Manchester United haven’t done enough to be challengers – not real ones anyway – and go any better than fourth place.

Tottenham and Arsenal are not the finished article and won’t be anywhere near the title race.

United hit a good run of form last season, around the time that Bruno Fernandes came into the club, and he has made them a better side.

But I have yet to be convinced that’s a permanent thing with them.

I just don’t think United, as a team, are quick enough, that they can play a high line to really pin teams back. Harry Maguire is a good defender and a good organiser, but he lacks pace.

Donny van de Beek is a good player, but he’s not the player United needed right now. What they need is someone to replace Nemanja Matic instead of another attack-minded midfielder.

They are so well-stocked up front and in their attacking midfield players (and Jadon Sancho would be a great addition, if they can get him). But United need that extra bit of steel in midfield and the central defensive area, so they’re not going to be title challengers.

The goalkeeping issue is a real worry for United and something that the manager needs to sort out really quickly.

He has to make a decision this week, instead of chopping and changing.

Dean Henderson would be very disappointed to be recalled to United and find out he’s not playing, and I am sure David De Gea will expect to play.

De Gea has had his chances over the last few years. He is a good keeper but too inconsistent.

He used to save them a certain amount of points in a season: now he costs them points as he concedes bad goals.

I would expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start afresh for the new season, and that should mean Henderson in goal.

You would like to think that those United players will have the mindset where everyone has written them off, so they will look to drive on, prove them wrong and win the title. A club like Manchester United should not be written off.

But the Manchester United of 2020 is not the Manchester United I played against. They are nowhere near that level. Being in the top four is now deemed to be a success.

They should be able to drive on but they lack the players to be able to do that, they won’t challenge again until they sign a few players like Fernandes, not just one Bruno Fernandes.