Man City 2 Liverpool 1 LIVE: Sane strike secures the points for City as gap at top is reduced to four points
Liverpool are unbeaten in the league having dropped just six points this season and go into the match on a nine-match winning streak and a seven-point lead over Pep Guardiola's team. Follow all the action from the Etihad here
Online Editors
