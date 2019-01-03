Man City 2 Liverpool 1 LIVE: Sane strike secures the points for City as gap at top is reduced to four points

Independent.ie

Liverpool are unbeaten in the league having dropped just six points this season and go into the match on a nine-match winning streak and a seven-point lead over Pep Guardiola's team. Follow all the action from the Etihad here

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/man-city-2-liverpool-1-live-sane-strike-secures-the-points-for-city-as-gap-at-top-is-reduced-to-four-points-37678377.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37679339.ece/f579a/AUTOCROP/h342/Sane.jpg