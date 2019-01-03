Sport Premier League

Thursday 3 January 2019

Man City 2 Liverpool 1 LIVE: Sane strike secures the points for City as gap at top is reduced to four points

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Leroy Sane of Manchester City scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the Etihad Stadium on January 3, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Leroy Sane of Manchester City scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the Etihad Stadium on January 3, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the Etihad Stadium on January 3, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City (L) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Steven Gerrard shows his dismay after his infamous slip against Chelsea in 2014

Tony Considine

Liverpool are unbeaten in the league having dropped just six points this season and go into the match on a nine-match winning streak and a seven-point lead over Pep Guardiola's team. Follow all the action from the Etihad here

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport