Man arrested over fan’s alleged head butt on Roy Keane at Emirates during Arsenal/Man United clash

London’s Metropolitan Police have said a 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after former Ireland and Manchester United star Roy Keane was allegedly head-butted following Arsenal's match against Manchester United.

Earlier, police confirmed an investigation was under way after the Sky Sports pundit was the victim of an alleged assault during Sunday's match against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Reports in the UK claim Keane was attacked by a supporter as he made his way down to the pitch to do his analysis duties for Sky before Arsenal scored the winning goals in injury-time, with the incident believed to have taken place at the top of the West Stand.

There are suggestions that the fan directed a head butt at Keane before he was prevented from making any further advances towards the former Manchester United and Ireland captain, with his fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards involved in defusing the incident.

Footage emerged on social media on Sunday night of Richards appearing to grapple with a man at the Emirates Stadium, while Keane is in close proximity.

A Sky statement confirmed an investigation is underway as it read: “The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating an assault alleged to have taken place on Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

“Social media footage showed the aftermath of the incident involving Keane and fellow pundit Micah Richards at Arsenal's game against Manchester United.

“Both Keane and Richards have given statements to the Met Police.”

The Met Police have released the following statement: "Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal vs Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 6961/3 Sept."

Keane has yet to make any comment on the incident, with footage on social media capturing the moment.