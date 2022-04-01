Major boost for Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold makes rapid return from hamstring injury

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a rapid recovery from a hamstring injury and could be involved against Watford on Saturday.

The right-back, the team’s leading assist provider with 17 this season, was sidelined after the victory over Arsenal on March 16, forcing him to pull out of England duty and pitting him in a race against time to be ready for next weekend’s top-of-the-table clash at Manchester City.

However, Alexander-Arnold has rejoined training ahead of schedule and even if he does not make the weekend he will be ready for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Benfica.

“Trent trained yesterday parts and will be in full training today and we will see what we do with it,” said manager Jurgen Klopp.

“It is tight for tomorrow but it’s possible from what I hear. With our rehab and fitness department it was really intense what he did with us.

“Physically he should be fine, now I have to make a decision about rhythm.”

Alexander-Arnold’s return to fitness is a welcome surprise for Liverpool as it was initially thought the April 10 trip to the Etihad Stadium for a game which could have a huge bearing on the title race would be a stretch.

And Klopp dismissed any suggestion the player had avoided England’s friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast to aid his recovery, with the player having already sat out Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final win at Nottingham Forest due to the problem immediately before the break.

“Trent wanted to go to the national team but he couldn’t. If you could see the scans you cannot go anywhere,” added the Reds boss.

“But sometimes injuries, thank God, are not that serious that you are out for five or six weeks and it is two to three weeks.”

Asked whether the defender would definitely be fit to face Benfica, Klopp said: “I think so.”