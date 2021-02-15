Maja deal looks masterstroke after brace reignites Fulham’s survival bid

Everton 0 Fulham 2

Scott Parker lost out to Everton for Joshua King on deadline day but landing Josh Maja instead could prove a masterstroke in the battle for survival.

The Fulham manager turned to Maja when it became clear King was heading to Merseyside and his loan signing from Bordeaux was much more than a consolation prize on his full Premier League debut, scoring twice in a victory that moved Parker’s team within seven points of safety.

King was emblazoned on the matchday programme cover to remind Fulham of the player that slipped through their grasp but the damage had been done by the time he came off the bench and had a goal chalked off for offside.

“It’s well documented that we have missed some big chances,” Parker said. “The fine margins are that we have not been clinical enough but in this game we were and it is nothing short of what we deserve.

“I always had the feeling that it had to change for us. Josh was in the right place for the first goal and showed a striker’s instinct for the second goal.”

After sharing 15 goals in their previous two games, it was a sobering night for Carlo Ancelotti following the dramatic results against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

While Everton have games in hand, their run of four league games at Goodison without a victory is a concern for their European ambitions.

They were coping without Dominic Calvert-Lewin for just the second time this season and their England striker cannot return quick enough.

No one could upstage Maja, who was given his first start after coming off the bench against West Ham United last week.

The Nigeria forward looked dangerous from the early stages and a missed volley when Robin Olsen’s punch fell into his path was his only mistake all evening.

That chance was the start of a complete performance from Fulham, in a display belying their place in the relegation zone.

Attacks centred around Bobby Decordova-Reid, who brought others into play with his lay-offs.

He struck the post himself when his speculative back flick from Ademola Lookman’s corner dipped over Olsen and struck the post.

Lookman, returning to Goodison, went just wide when Decordova-Reid smuggled another flick his way.

Everton had Gylfi Sigurdsson leading their attack as a ‘false nine’ in Calvert-Lewin’s absence but clear chances were not coming his way.

In the first meaningful attack from the hosts Seamus Coleman raced forward and struck the foot of a post with a drive.

James Rodriguez had started the move by winning a tackle but the Colombia playmaker had little to aim for ahead of him when he got on the ball.

Maja opened the scoring three minutes into the second half following a slick move that cut through the right side of Everton’s defence. Ola Aina carried the ball forward and after exchanging passes with Lookman produced the perfect cross for Maja, who only needed to tap in.

Parker did not celebrate, urging his euphoric players to calm down. But they were jubilant again when Maja doubled the lead. He had an open goal after Reed’s shot from the edge of the area was tipped onto the post and rebounded straight to him.

“This is a night I have been dreaming about for a long time, especially last night and I had a feeling it was coming and pleased it became a reality,” Maja said.

It was Fulham’s first win since November and they are relying on others getting dragged towards the bottom three, but this was a performance to instil some hope after 12 matches without a win.

