Mahrez goal the difference as Man City regain Premier League top spot with win over Spurs

Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League table after a first half goal from Riyad Mahrez secured a 1-0 victory against Spurs at Wembley.

Although only one goal separated the teams at full time, Pep Guardiola's side were in firm control throughout and had numerous chances to increase their lead.

They struck after just six minutes, with Raheem Sterling stealing in behind the Spurs defence following an error from Kieran Trippier. The England winger squared the ball to Mahrez, who swept the pass powerfully to the net.

It was an emotional night for Mahrez, with the former Leicester City star standing for a minute's silence before the game for Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others who were killed in a tragic helicopter accident last weekend.

The win means that City are now top of the table on goal difference ahead of Liverpool. The best chances for Spurs on the night came for Harry Kane, who shot just over in the first half before a loose touch when through on goal allowed Ederson to gather possession, and Erik Lamela, who missed a golden opportunity from eight yards out after being played in by Dele Alli with ten minutes remaining.

Hugo Lloris made a number of saves for the home side to keep the deficit at just one goal, but ultimately Man City were too good for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Online Editors