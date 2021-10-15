Magpies may appoint interim boss after Bruce

End is nigh: Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce may not be in the job for much longer. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

Newcastle United are discussing appointing an experienced interim manager to replace Steve Bruce until a more permanent appointment can be made.

Bruce will undertake media duties today ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, which will be the first under the Saudi-led ownership.

The fact that Bruce is speaking before what would be his 1,000th game as a manager clearly suggests he will take charge of the game, although that was not the expectation last weekend. However, so fluid is the situation that it is still possible he may not be in the dugout.

Newcastle’s new owners, principally the Saudi Public Investment Fund, are “process-driven” and would prefer to bide their time to make the right managerial appointment. But there is an acceptance that Bruce should still probably go, which has raised the possibility of an interim appointment.

There are precedents for this, chiefly at Chelsea. Guus Hiddink was twice interim manager – from February to May 2009 before Carlo Ancelotti was appointed and from December 2015 to June 2016 before the arrival of Antonio Conte – while Rafael Benitez also took the role, from November 2012 to May 2013.

There is little prospect, at present, of Benitez making a return to St James’ Park, where he was manager from 2016 to 2019.

The Spaniard is enjoying his tenure at Everton, and although he has close links with the new owners at Newcastle, where his associate and friend Owen Brown is an adviser, he will not walk out on his current deal at Goodison Park.

One of the managers on Newcastle’s radar is understood to be Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca, who took AS Roma to the Europa League semi-final last season and guided the Italian club following their own takeover in 2020.

Fonseca was replaced by Jose Mourinho in the summer and has been looking for the right opportunity to return.

Brendan Rodgers, who had been linked with the Newcastle job, has ruled himself out of taking over and remains fully committed to Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard and former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, who are both out of work, remain on the list, although the new owners are understood to be considering a large number of candidates.

They are also concentrating on two key appointments – a chief executive, to replace managing director Lee Charnley who is staying on for a handover period, and a sporting director.

