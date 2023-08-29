Luton v West Ham United: What time, what channel and all you need to know

Jarrod Bowen (left) and James Ward-Prowse (right) were both on target (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Luton welcome West Ham this weekend in a Premier League clash. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place on Friday at Kenilworth Road with an 8.00pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

West Ham have got off to a flyer and went top for a spell last Saturday before Manchester City overtook them with their win on Sunday. David Moyes spoke after their win over Brighton. Luton have had a tough start to their first top flight campaign since 1992/93 and fell to a second consecutive defeat with their loss to Chelsea last Friday. We’ve details on those games below.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 20 Oct 1900 in a 2-0 Luton win in the Southern League First Division. West Ham’s first win came in the return fixture with a 2-0 home victory.

Of 90 games played to date, 33 have ended in wins for West Ham with 32 for Luton and there have been 25 draws.

This will be their first meeting since a 3-2 Luton win back in 1984 in the FA Cup.

What are the odds?

West Ham are favourites at 3/4 with Luton 17/5 while the draw is 27/10.