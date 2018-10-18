Luke Shaw signs lucrative new deal at Man United after finally winning over Jose Mourinho

Manchester United's Luke Shaw has signed a new contract with the club, ending speculation over his future at Old Trafford and rewarding the defender for winning his battle with manager Jose Mourinho.

Shaw would have been entitled to talk to alternative employers in January about signing a pre-contract agreement for next summer, with his current United contract was due to expire next June.

Now United have ensured that they will not lose a player signed from Southampton for £29m in the summer of 2014 on a free transfer, with Shaw winning what appeared to be challenging battle with boss Mourinho to secure a future at the club.

Mourinho was highly critical of Shaw during his first two seasons as the club's manager and even publicly suggested he needed to guide the England full-back through matches from his position on the sidelines as he questioned the player's tactical nous.

Yet Shaw has emerged as a solid performer in a United side that have struggled to click into gear in the opening two months of this season, with this new deal cementing the club's investment in a 23-year-old who is finally back to his best after a double leg break in September 2015.

Mourinho has complimented Shaw for his improved performances this season and the player must feel convinced that he has earned a new deal, as he stated last summer that he would only sign United contract if he felt he had done enough to justify staying.

"I want to prove to people that I deserve a contract," he stated. "I don't want to sign one because of blah, blah, blah, whatever happens in the next couple of months.

"I want to earn a contract and I want a contract because I deserve a contract. I don't want a contract because maybe in the next year or so I'm a free agent, so maybe they might look to tie me down for that. But I want to sign a contract because I deserve it and the club want me to sign one."

Shaw had been linked with a reunion with his former Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, but he now looks set to be part of United's long-term plans after signing a deal that reportedly included a hefty pay rise.

United will now be keen to secure new deals for goalkeeper David de Gea and striker Anthony Martial after holding talks with representatives of both players in recent months.

