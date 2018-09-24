Luka Modric wins FIFA Player of the Year while Mo Salah is surprise omission from Team of the Year

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been named as the FIFA Player of the Year for 2018.

The Croatia star led his country to the World Cup final and also won a third consecutive Champions League crown with Real Madrid. Modric beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah to claim the top prize.

Despite being nominated for the main award, Liverpool star Salah was a surprise omission from the FIFA Team of the Year.

The team was selected in a 4-2-3-1 formation, as David de Gea got the nod in goal, while the defence was made up of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane at centre back, with Dani Alves and Marcelo at right back and left back.

N'golo Kante and Luka Modric were chosen in the centre of midfield, while Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard and Kylien Mbappe made up the first layer of the attack, with Cristiano Ronaldo completing the line-up.

Bizarrely, Thibaut Courtois won the Goalkeeper of the Year prize but wasn't selected in the team of the year.

Earlier in the evening, Mohamed Salah's strike in last season's Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield won the FIFA Puskas Award for the goal of the season.

Ten goals were shortlisted for the award, with many pundits predicting a win for Gareth Bale's acrobatic volley in the Champions League final for Real Madrid against Liverpool or Cristiano Ronaldo's similarly memorable overhead kick against Juventus.

But the Egyptian star's effort, which saw him spin past two Everton players before curling a left-foot shot into the far corner, gained 38 per cent of the more than 500,000 votes cast.

The award, which is named after Hungary and Real Madrid great Ferenc Puskas, was the first announced at the Best FIFA Football Awards in London.

The other players nominated for the award were Denis Cheryshev, Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, Riley McGree, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Lionel Messi, Ricardo Quaresma and Benjamin Pavard.

Here is the Salah strike that won the top prize.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Salah said: "I am very happy and very proud.

"I have to thank everyone who for voted me."

France manager Didier Deschamps took home the prize for Coach of the Year after winning last summer's World Cup.

Deschamps was up against Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic, whose side lost to France in the final in Russia this summer, and Zinedine Zidane, who led Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League win.

Deschamps' win was no surprise, given the focus on Russia 2018, and he used his acceptance speech to warmly thanks his backroom staff and players.

Deschamps said: "I want to thank the president of the French Federation who trusted me and helped me work serenely.

"We all know that being a coach, alone we can't do anything.

"We are nothing without our players and I want to thank my whole team who worked to get me here and get me this trophy tonight."

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois won the goalkeeper of the year prize, beating Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel and Hugo Lloris of Spurs.

All three enjoyed great World Cup campaigns, with Courtois helping Belgium to a third-place finish.

Now with Real Madrid, the 26-year-old Courtois joked before his award was announced that FIFA should also hand out a save-of-the-year prize.

Courtois said: "I want to thank my team-mates at Chelsea, at Real Madrid and the national team - also my managers.

"Also I want to thank especially my family, my friends - they always stand by me in the good times, the bad times, but they are always there for good advice, so thank you everyone."

