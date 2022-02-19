Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their third goal with Mohamed Salah in the Premier League win over Norwich City at Anfield

Liverpool have overcome a one-goal deficit to beat Norwich City 3-1 at Anfield and put pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

New signing Luis Diaz scores his first goal for the Reds since the Colombian’s €45million move from Porto last month.

Liverpool suffered a setback when going a goal down on 48 minutes through a deflected shot from Milot Rashica.

However, Sadio Mane led Liverpool’s comeback with a wonderful acrobatic equaliser on 64 minutes, before Mohamed Salah edged the Reds ahead three minutes late.

Diaz added a third in the 81st minute and won comfortably in the end.

More to follow...