| 6.2°C Dublin

latest Luis Diaz scores first Liverpool goal in comeback win over Norwich at Anfield

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their third goal with Mohamed Salah in the Premier League win over Norwich City at Anfield Expand

Close

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their third goal with Mohamed Salah in the Premier League win over Norwich City at Anfield

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their third goal with Mohamed Salah in the Premier League win over Norwich City at Anfield

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their third goal with Mohamed Salah in the Premier League win over Norwich City at Anfield

Liverpool have overcome a one-goal deficit to beat Norwich City 3-1 at Anfield and put pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

New signing Luis Diaz scores his first goal for the Reds since the Colombian’s €45million move from Porto last month.

Liverpool suffered a setback when going a goal down on 48 minutes through a deflected shot from Milot Rashica.

However, Sadio Mane led Liverpool’s comeback with a wonderful acrobatic equaliser on 64 minutes, before Mohamed Salah edged the Reds ahead three minutes late.

Diaz added a third in the 81st minute and won comfortably in the end.

More to follow...

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy