Lucas Digne nets first goal for Everton as Silva's side snatch draw with Watford

Everton forward Richarlison opened the scoring against his former club after 15 minutes following great work from Andre Gomes.

After being involved heavily in the build-up, Gomes sent a testing ball in across the face of goal and Brazilian Richarlison slammed in from the middle of the box.

Troy Deeney was unable to find the target when the ball fell to him just a few yards from goal three minutes later but the flag was already up anyway.

There were chances for both sides in the closing stages of the first half but Everton held on to their 1-0 lead at the break.

Sema's searching cross found Roberto Pereyra in the box after 38 minutes but the Argentina international was unable to hit the target with his header.

Gylfi Sigurdsson came close to doubling Everton's advantage two minutes before the interval but his effort was blocked by Craig Cathcart.

Watford levelled things up after 63 minutes when Seamus Coleman inadvertently turned the ball into his own net after Pereyra's shot had hit the post.

And the visitors turned the game on its head two minutes later, taking the lead courtesy of Abdoulaye Doucoure's powerful header.

Everton had the chance to pull themselves level from the spot in the 68th minute after Christian Kabasele pushed Yerry Mina in the box but Sigurdsson's penalty was saved by Watford shot-stopper Ben Foster.

Just as it looked like Watford would claim all three points, Digne scored a cracking free kick, his first goal for the club, to level the game.

After Kabasele had handled the ball just outside the area in the fifth minute of stoppage time, defender Digne struck his first goal for the club to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Press Association