Loris Karius undergoes head scan in USA after Champions League final collision

Footage emerged after the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid - a game that was decided by two blunders by Karius - of the German shot-stopper shipping a hefty challenge from Sergio Ramos, after which Karius went to ground clutching his head.

According to ESPN, Liverpool are concerned that Karius may have suffered an injury in the collision and have sent him to Boston for tests.

The goalkeeper was already in America on holidays when the decision was taken by the club's medical staff that Karius should get a scan.