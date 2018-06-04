Sport Premier League

Monday 4 June 2018

Loris Karius undergoes head scan in USA after Champions League final collision

KIEV, UKRAINE - MAY 26: Loris Karius of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has undergone a scan in the United States following concerns that he picked up a head injury in the Champions League final.

Footage emerged after the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid - a game that was decided by two blunders by Karius - of the German shot-stopper shipping a hefty challenge from Sergio Ramos, after which Karius went to ground clutching his head.

According to ESPN, Liverpool are concerned that Karius may have suffered an injury in the collision and have sent him to Boston for tests.

The goalkeeper was already in America on holidays when the decision was taken by the club's medical staff that Karius should get a scan.

There are reports that after his catastrophic Champions League final display that Karius could be replaced in the Liverpool goal, with Roma's Brazilian 'keeper Alisson thought to be top of Jurgen Klopp's wishlist.

