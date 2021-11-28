Look but don’t Tuch’ – Old Trafford bean counters can only gaze at the Chelsea dugout and wonder what if

Manchester United, bruised, confused and adrift, fallen-on-hard-times, tattered-suited Salford aristocrats, should glance at the opposition bench today and weep red tears.

Thomas Tuchel is the great redeemer Old Trafford spurned, one more modern, cerebral, game-changing messiah-coach – Klopp, Guardiola, Conte – for whom United declined to fight.

As Ed Woodward bought into ebbing superstar charisma (Mourinho) or syrupy nostalgia (Solskjaer), Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City handed the keys of the kingdom to transformational, cutting-edge North Stars.

Any of the above quartet might have offered an escape hatch from the ennui of the post-Fergie lost years had United shown the vision or energy to launch a meaningful pursuit.

Instead, while a tragi-comedy played on an endless reel at a Theatre of Dreams shedding its ermine Broadway coat, the four best coaches on the planet were permitted to attach themselves to the Stretford End’s greatest rivals.

As United fumbled indecisively, trapped in football’s antique past, an obsolete tactical equivalent of Bebo or Myspace, Anfield, The Etihad and Stamford Bridge reimagined themselves as havens of cutting-edge innovation.

Liverpool and Chelsea won Champions Leagues on Solskjaer’s watch; Guardiola gifted City ten pieces of silver.

United splurge £55m on Fred for no obvious reason other than his name rhymes with Red, appoint an interim coach to an interim post, and, increasingly, become a convenient punchline to giggling Premier League’s jokes.

Stamford Bridge today will offer a jolting reminder of the cost of leaving Solskjaer on life-support for a year too long.

Incoherent

Chelsea, as 2020 dissolved into 2021, were an incoherent, managed-by-a-former-legend, mirror image of United.

Where Woodward fumbled, a bean counter hypnotised by the pendulum of entropy, Frank Lampard’s beloved status at the ’Bridge counted for nothing against the Machiavellian flourish that sent him to sleep with the fishes.

Four months later, the blue rabble that had so recently fallen to the ninth rung of the Premier League, stood on the European summit.

Tuchel brought intensity, intelligence, clarity of thought.

Expand Close Players like Mason Mount (left) and Reece James have flourished under Thomas Tuchel

Whatsapp Players like Mason Mount (left) and Reece James have flourished under Thomas Tuchel

The stunning flowering of Reece James and Mason Mount speaks of his ability to improve players and was in marked contrast to how so many United recruits stalled or even regressed under Solskjaer’s kindly vicar approach.

Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all look diminished from a year, or 18 months ago.

Solskjaer, handed the summer’s most lavishly recruited ingredients, was just the latest to be confounded in his search for the secret sauce that set United apart across the decades of the Ferguson supremacy.

It hardly required a detective’s instinct to suggest that a manager who had been powerless to prevent Cardiff’s lightweight schooner listing onto the rocks might struggle to steer football’s most storied and cumbersome ocean liner.

Or to recognise that better options were before United in the shop window.

Chelsea were not required to travel to outer space to locate Tuchel.

He had been five months out of work and was only short of placing a small ad to remind the world of his existence.

United, if they had a functioning chain of command, could have moved a week, or a month or five months before Chelsea.

Worse, they failed to learn from that cataclysmic paralysis.

And so, they stood frozen in the headlights once more as Antonio Conte all but hired a plane and flew an “I’m available” banner over Old Trafford.

Tuchel, like Conte, brings certainty: At the very least, either would have strapped a sat-nav to the many expensively remunerated headless chickens pogo-ing aimlessly around Old Trafford.

Compare the dynamic, spellbinding contributions of James or Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold or Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo – futuristic full-backs, creative wellsprings – with the old-school, join the dots, Wan-Bissaka.

Chelsea’s full-backs have netted nine goals this year, United’s have yet to score.

Solskjaer had an extraordinary choice of attacking options – Ronaldo, Cavani, Rashford, Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial, Lingard – yet his team scored fewer goals than West Ham this league season and scarcely half of Liverpool’s total.

Tuchel, Klopp and Guardiola are obsessives, fretting about every micro-detail, searching every waking hour under the strongest microscopes for anything that might offer the tiniest edge.

Solskjaer wrote off calamity with a gentle shrug of Norwegian shoulders and the excuse that his players are “human beings” – though Maguire’s Neanderthal fumbling places even that modest claim in some doubt.

Expand Close Ralf Rangnick

Whatsapp Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick is the headmaster at the German academic school of which Klopp and Tuchel are the star graduates.

He will bring intensity and innovation; he is unlikely to indulge Paul Pogba treating football as a hobby he occasionally fits in between his full-time job as a social media hashtag.

But he is going to war carrying only a pellet gun.

The 63-year-old’s interim role decommissions his power even before he stops onto the training field.

The players know he will be gone by summer, that his authority is fleeting; by the time he has implemented his preferred game plan, he will be on his way out the revolving door (or into some technical role behind the scenes).

To be replaced by a new manager – most likely Mauricio Pochettino – with fresh ideas and philosophies.

It is astonishing that United – with the Premier League’s highest wage bill, having recruited the most stellar name in world football when bringing CR7 home in summer, the self-styled biggest club on the planet – have essentially written off a season in November.

Chelsea were a study in unintelligibility two months deeper into last season.

They never considered writing off the campaign or appointing an Interim Lite like Michael Carrick while they recruited another interim.

They identified a difference maker in Tuchel, pounced, and reaped an immediate and stunning Champions League dividend.

Today they lead the Premier League, 12 points ahead of today’s tattered-suited rivals after just 12 games.

At Stamford Bridge today, Manchester United can only cast an envious glance across the dressing-room corridor at the team they might have been.