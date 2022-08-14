‘Look at me when I'm talking to you’ – Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville get heated during Man United debate

Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville on Sky Sports after Man United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

As the start of Man United's season went from bad to worse on Saturday, there were fireworks off the pitch too as Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville clashed over the Red Devils.

Neville gave a blunt verdict on Man United's performance in the shocking 4-0 defeat to Brentford, but placed the majority of the blame for the current situation with the club owners, the Glazer family.

However, Redknapp strongly disagreed and said that the players need to take responsibility for the humiliating loss.

A fiery exchange took place on Sky Sports after the game, with Redknapp at one stage telling Neville to 'look at me when I am talking to you' as he tried to make his point.

You can watch their full argument below.