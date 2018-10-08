Alan Shearer had some heavy criticism for Ireland defender Cyrus Christie for his role in Fulham's 5-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

'Look at him here - he's walking' - Alan Shearer has scathing criticism for Ireland defender on Match of the Day

The Gunners picked up their sixth consecutive league win under new manager Unai Emery, blowing Fulham away with a composed attacking display.

Christie, a regular in the Ireland side, featured at the weekend in the home side's defence but was caught out of position on a number of occasions.

Speaking on Match of the Day after the game, Shearer didn't hold back as he analysed Christie's role in the lopsided loss.

"He [Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic] tried something different today by playing three at the back with two wing-backs, a new system," Shearer said.

"Arsenal identified this weakness, which was down Fulham's right-hand, particularly Christie. And time and time again, whether it was Iwobi, whether it was Welbeck, they got into those areas and dominated in that position.

"Christie was constantly going forward, not worrying about defending. Three v three, look at Christie here - he's walking.

"His team is in trouble here. His first thought has to be, get back and help. Now look at him on the halfway line there, he jogs, Monreal is away and all of a sudden he realises and it's too late.

"Ball into the box, first goal, punished because you're not thinking defensively. It was so alarming.

"I don't want to pick on him, but that was the side Arsenal looked at and that was the side that Arsenal dominated and were superb.

