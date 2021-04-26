Liverpool’s plight rooted in generosity to strugglers

Fair play to Liverpool. They sure know how to give themselves a whipping for the sins of their owners. There is an irresistible temptation to see their suffering against Newcastle United as penance, Saturday’s draw probably ending Liverpool’s top-four push.

The flaw in that is Liverpool’s self-flagellation to make amends pre-dates a humbling seven days. Have those demanding retribution against the “Big Six” failed to notice how magnanimous Jurgen Klopp’s side have already been?

None of the Super League rebels are doing more to blur distinctions between the European chasers and relegation strugglers. A table based on bottom-half results would have placed Klopp’s side 13th after Joe Willock’s 95th-minute equaliser.

Of the 33 points available against the seven clubs who have been fighting the drop into the Championship, Liverpool have taken 11.

Take relegated Sheffield United out of the equation, and Liverpool have five points from 27 against West Bromwich Albion, Fulham, Brighton, Burnley, Newcastle United and Southampton. Against those six they have managed a combined four goals in nine games.

Not even Diogo Jota’s recent return has solved the problem. Klopp’s side have scored 17 fewer goals than at this time last season.

“It’s not about the defence, it’s about the strikers,” is a growing, persuasive argument. Despite what the numbers tell us, that scratches the surface. It is easy to personalise it and say too many of the legends are unrecognisable.

Sadio Mane is either knackered, short of confidence, or the luminous boots he wears contain the finishing power of fellow Senegalese El Hadji Diouf. Roberto Firmino has never scored enough, but the more his attempts carry the velocity of a backpass it becomes a big concern.

Only Mohamed Salah delivers regularly, although even he scored the most difficult chance on Saturday and squandered far easier ones.

In midfield, Thiago Alcantara is contributing so little creatively, the unfavourable comparison with Manchester United’s signing of Juan Sebastian Veron no longer carries weight. He is more like Liverpool’s version of the Premier League incarnation of Bastian Schweinsteiger, a reminder that Bayern Munich probably know what they are doing when they let stars go. Thiago has made 1,320 Premier League passes and we still await his first assist.

Fabinho’s enforced return to centre-back is the equivalent of losing two world-class midfielders, so ultimately it is still all about the loss of defenders and Jordan Henderson.

The captain’s absence for long parts of this season ought to make those who questioned what he brought to this side choose a sport more in tune with their wisdom levels.

Without Virgil van Dijk and a balanced midfield, it is inevitable they will concede late on. That is likely to be causing more anxiety up front as the chances come and go.

Saturday’s late panic encapsulated recent game-mismanagement. Even the video assistant referee’s weekly act of barbarism against the concept of fun in football, penalising Callum Wilson for handball as he failed to guess the trajectory of a speeding ball, could not save Liverpool, who obliged Newcastle with justice by throwing away victory when Dwight Gayle rose above the defence to head into Willock’s path.

You have to admire Klopp’s confidence and bluntness when asked if it was too simple to say the problems would disappear when world-class defenders and supporters returned.

“No, no. It’s not too simplistic,” he said. “The long-term solutions are fine, but the short term we have to think about and work on.”

Get the cavalry back and it will be all OK again seems to be the prevailing Anfield view. But the world feels drastically different since the days of Liverpool being Premier League champions and European elitists.

After moving to their new training centre last year, the club buried a time capsule on the Kirkby site. It has dated quicker than a Florentino Perez interview. Artefacts included Van Dijk’s shirt and a letter from owners Fenway Sports Group talking about their pride at “being custodians of this great club”.

What would be included today? Shredded Super League plans? A Covid testing kit and a couple of rehabilitation schedules for injured stars? The letter would be a copy of the latest John W Henry apology.

To really sum up Liverpool’s year, nothing would be more appropriate than a video of Saturday’s comically bad five minutes of injury-time.

The football world moves on at breakneck pace. Liverpool have some serious catching up to do.

