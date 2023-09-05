Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah said to be mulling over £200m Saudi Arabia move as he delays linking up with Egypt

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has delayed linking up with the Egypt national squad for international duty so he can consider a stunning £200million move to Saudi Arabia, according to UK media reports.

Liverpool are believed to be about to receive a bid worth £200million for their talisman, with a Saudi Arabian delegation said to have landed in the UK for a final push to lure the forward to Al-Ittihad.

An offer worth worth £150m, with £100m up front, was rejected before European transfer window deadline closed, but the Saudi Pro League remain undeterred as they chase the poster boy of African football.

However, Salah has given no indication so far that he intends to leave, with his teammates indicating he has conveyed the message that he is staying. However, the massive sum could be too much for Fenway Sports Group, the Liverpool owners, to ignore, although they might decide that they will let him go next summer.

His Anfield manager, Jurgen Klopp, was defiant when discussing Salah's future on Sunday, insisting: "I've never had, and I don't have now, doubts about his future, his commitment to this club.

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool’s stance on keeping hold of Mohamed Salah will not waver

"Believe me, you can't imagine how much fuss the whole world makes and how calm we are with it. He's our player, he wants to play here and that's it."

But Salah is reportedly less sure on where his future lies and has been given permission by the Egyptian FA to remain in England for expected transfer talks with Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi Pro League transfer window shuts on Thursday, so Salah has been allowed to skip the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier dead-rubber against Ethiopia before joining the squad for the friendly against Tunisia on September 12.