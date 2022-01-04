Liverpool’s Mo Salah heads to African Cup of Nations in Cameroon after club teammate Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy flying to the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Photo: Instagram @edou_mendy

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane underlined their importance to Liverpool by scoring in the club’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Sunday. However, the Anfield giants will have to do without them now as they have headed off to the African Cup of Nations.

The Reds superstars will now be unavailable to Jurgen Klopp for the rest of the month as they linked up with Egypt and Senegal respectively ahead of the tournament.

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place in Cameroon from Sunday, January 9 to Sunday, February 6.

Salah and Mane could miss out on up to seven games for the Reds in all competitions if their respective countries make it all the way to the final.

Egypt begin their tournament campaign on January 11 against Nigeria and will also take on Sudan and Guinea-Bissau during the group stage.

Salah has headed off to Cameroon on a private jet, posting a picture alongside Aston Villa winger Trezeguet, while he was sleeping, showing off a new haircut.

Mane flew out of London on Sunday night with Senegal teammate and Chelsea goalkeepr Edouard Mendy, hours after the game at Stamford Bridge, where Mane should have received a red card, according to his travel companion, to link up with their national team for the delayed continental tournament.

The players are arriving in Cameroon as rebels step up their activity to disrupt the tournament in the troubled Central African country, bringing new warnings of violence against fans and players.