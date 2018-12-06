Liverpool's Joe Gomez ruled out for up to six weeks after fracturing leg

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss the Premier League Christmas period after fracturing his left leg on Wednesday night.

The England international, who started Liverpool’s 3-1 victory against Burnely, was substituted 23 minutes into the game after sustaining the injury.

A statement regarding the player’s condition was released on Thursday afternoon on the club’s website stating: "Gomez’s injury was further assessed by the Reds’ medical team at Melwood on Thursday.

"Initial indications suggest the 21-year-old is facing a spell of up to six weeks out of action, though this is dependent on how his treatment and rehabilitation programmes progress."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was clearly unhappy with the challenge and was involved in a fiery exchange with Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche at full time.

Speaking afterwards, Klopp called for more protection for his player from the officials saying: "I said after the first challenge, I don't know who did it, a sliding tackle from six/seven yards, getting the ball, everybody likes it, I said to the ref 'it's no foul but please tell them you cannot do that'.

"Nobody can judge that. You get the ball, nice, but it's like bowling because you get the player as well. It happened four or five times, everybody likes it, but Joe is injured, and probably not only a little bit.

"They wanted to be aggressive. Aggression is a part of football. You try something and you need someone to say 'be careful'. Somebody has to tell you to stop doing it, make two more steps and make a normal challenge."

"The boy with the ball is a bit unlucky because what can happen is what happened to Joe Gomez. I think the referee has to make sure that things like this don't happen constantly.

"It's not how it should be. Let's play football."

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors