Liverpool's Fabinho ruled out of weekend clash with West Ham but long-term injury worries eased

Fears that Liverpool's make-shift centre-back Fabinho would be out of action for an extended period appear to have eased, but he will miss this weekend's game against West Ham.

The Brazilian midfielder has impressed as he has filled in for Virgil van Dijk over the last two weeks, but he limped out of last Tuesday's Champions League win against FC Midtjylland with a hamstring problem.

Initial suggestions led to fears Fabinho could face an extended period on the sidelines, but the word emerging from the club's Melwood training base in the last 48 hours suggests the issue is not serious.

"He has a little injury. He will be out for the weekend and probably slightly longer," said Klopp, as he confirmed Fabinho was out of the West Ham game.

"Problems are only there to find solutions for. And yes, the solutions I'm excited about them, that's true. I see the challenge in the situation, yes. I see there’s an opportunity. That's all true.

"Still we play football games every three days, so this will stay a challenge. But I'm fine, we are fine, we deal with the situation and we will make the best of it, that's the plan.

"If you have a look at the schedule then you see the month like October is a month like a usual December and November is a month like a usual December.

"Then December is still December, so that means we have the intensity of the most hectic schedule, which we have every year in December, but we have it now already and that's why we have to make these kinds of decisions. We will make them as long as we can make them. The boys are ready to go."

Meanwhile, Liverpool have confirmed that Van Dijk has undergone knee surgery, with no timescale set on his return date.

"Virgil van Dijk has undergone surgery on the knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this month," read a club statement.

"The Liverpool defender's planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully.

"Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds’ medical department."

