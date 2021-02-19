Liverpool's Fabinho ruled out of Merseyside Derby but Naby Keita returns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Fabinho who is out with a muscle strain

Fabinho will not be fit for the 238th Merseyside derby so Ozan Kabak is set to keep his place for the visit of Everton.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was hopeful the Brazil midfielder, who has been standing in at centre-back, would recover from a muscle problem in time having missed the last two matches but the 27-year-old is not yet back in full training.

Klopp will, however, have midfielder Naby Keita available after two months out.

“Naby trained yesterday so we have to see. Naby could have been in the squad v Leipzig (on Tuesday) but it didn’t make sense because he only trained twice, then unfortunately he got ill and couldn’t train until yesterday.

“Fab was not in training. Nothing really new. Fab, Milly (James Milner), Diogo (Jota) are getting closer but not enough for the weekend.”

PA Media