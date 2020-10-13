| 11°C Dublin

Liverpool's embarrassment at Aston Villa shows that Jurgen Klopp must tweak his plans

John Aldridge

Jurgen Klopp saw his side suffer a humiliating 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday. Rui Vieira/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

THE humiliation inflicted on Liverpool’s players by Aston Villa will fade in time, but the damage caused by their 7-2 drubbing may have bigger long-term ramifications.

When a team wins the Champions League and FIFA World Club Cup, before running away with the Premier League title, they build an aura that intimidates their opponents.

Some of that was chipped away as Jurgen Klopp saw his side battered into submission as Villa smashed them in one of the most bizarre games we have seen in many a long year.