Liverpool's dilemma, the Chelsea factor and the Sancho saga - key questions still to be answered ahead of restart

The new Premier League season gets under way this weekend with plenty of uncertainty in the air.

With pre-season preparations interrupted by an international break that was described by England boss Gareth Southgate as 'unnecessary', the transfer stories that continue to swirl around the game will create headlines through to the transfer deadline on October 5th.

These are five big questions that need to be answered in the next few weeks:

THE LIVERPOOL QUESTION

LIVERPOOL insiders were quick to dismiss reports in Germany in July suggesting Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara was on his way to Anfield, but it appears those rebuttals were more than a little misleading.

Thiago and his advisers have not tried to disguise the conversations they have had with Liverpool, after they told Bayern chiefs back in June that the Spanish international wants a new challenge after seven years in Germany.

This midfield maestro's stock has never been higher, with his man-of-the-match performance in Bayern’s Champions League final win against Paris Saint-Germain backed up by another sparkling display in Spain colours against Germany in the Nations League.

Liverpool’s stance now suggests they will consider a deal for Thiago if Georginio Wijnaldum refuses to sign a new contract and presses forward with a deal to join his former Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

Yet with Barcelona seemingly reluctant to match Liverpool's asking price for Wijnaldum, this transfer story is in a state of limbo as the new seasons get started in England and Spain.

JADON SANCHO SAGA

Jadon Sancho’s potential move to Manchester United appears to be dead as the Old Trafford club were refusing to pay Borussia Dortmund's €120m asking price, yet this is a story that has not reached its final chapter.

United insiders let it be known that they have made progress in negotiations with Sancho's adviser and agent over fees that need to be agreed before any hope of negotiations can reach a conclusion with Dortmund.

Sancho is believed to be open to a move to Old Trafford, but United officials are keen to point out that this is no ordinary transfer summer as they are stretched by the Covid-19 crisi,s and that will impact their ability to fund a transfer that could be worth up to €140m in total.

United are expected to return to Dortmund with a fresh offer for the England star in due course, but it seems unlikely the move will happen unless that €120m asking price is diluted.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY?

Some of the money City had assigned for the audacious Lionel Messi transfer can now be distributed elsewhere and Pep Guardiola's side will have more freedom to spend after it was confirmed that Financial Fair Play restrictions have been relaxed as clubs have seen their revenues plummet amid the global pandemic.

FFP rules state that clubs need to spend a proportion of their income, but with no fans attending matches and TV revenues dipping, the regulations have been loosened and City will look to use their vast wealth to do some damage in the transfer market.

They have held talks with Napoli over a deal to sign defender Kalidou Koulibaly, but Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis has confirmed that relations between City and officials at the Naples club have been strained since the aborted transfer of midfielder Jorginho in the summer of 2018.

City have already signed Nathan Ake from Bournemouth as they look to plug some of their defensive holes, but Koulibaly would be a marquee signing, while powerhouse Wolves winger Adama Traore is also reported to be a target for Guardiola.

THE CHELSEA FACTOR

Kai Havertz became Chelsea’s latest big-money signing last week, in a summer that has already seen them recruit Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

Remarkably, that £200m spending spree has merely used up the cash that was already sitting in Chelsea’s transfer kitty from sales that included Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata in the last year, so there may be more moves on the Blues agenda.

The Blues are expected to make a move to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice and manager Frank Lampard has given strong hints that he is keen to replace goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Rennes stopper Edouard Mendy believed to be their top target.

THE BALE DEBATE

Gareth Bale’s future has been the subject of transfer debate for the past three years and the publicity-shy Welshman finally broke his silence on the matter in a compelling interview with Sky Sports last week.

After Real Madrid blocked his mega-money move to China last summer, it seems as if his time in Spain may be finally coming to an end as his relationship with coach Zinedine Zidane has broken down beyond repair and he has become a figure of fun in the Spanish media.

At the age of 31 and with a dubious injury record, Bale’s lavish wages would be an expensive gamble for any Premier League club and yet he could offer a huge injection of class to former club Tottenham.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of Bale and has tried to sign him in the past, but it remains to be seen whether his chairman Daniel Levy would sanction a deal that would cost the club a huge amount of cash in a year when they borrowed £175 million from the British government to help cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Reports suggesting Real Madrid would sanction a loan move for Bale and pay half of his vast wages could represent a breakthrough in potential negotiations, but this Welshman may still be too expensive to sign in the current financial climate.

