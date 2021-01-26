ROBERTO Firmino's form has been a concern for some time, so I’d encourage Liverpool to do all they can to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side don’t have a Plan B for their forward line and, as we have seen with their slump in form – they don’t have a back-up plan when Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino are not firing.

Haaland would give them that variation and, while he would cost in excess of £100m, I’d like to see Liverpool go for him.