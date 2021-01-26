ROBERTO Firmino's form has been a concern for some time, so I’d encourage Liverpool to do all they can to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer.
urgen Klopp’s side don’t have a Plan B for their forward line and, as we have seen with their slump in form – they don’t have a back-up plan when Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino are not firing.
Haaland would give them that variation and, while he would cost in excess of £100m, I’d like to see Liverpool go for him.
This lad looks to be the real deal and he has lived up to his hype, time and again, over the last year. He’s strong, direct, great in the air and a brilliant finisher.
On top of that, he is young and hungry, which is what Liverpool need in a team that has lost its bite amid the slump.
Haaland has everything you look for in a top centre-forward and having him alongside Mane, Salah and Diogo Jota next season would give Liverpool a real chance to spring bwack into contention.
Whether Liverpool’s owners would sanction this kind of transfer is a different issue as they appear to be reluctant to spend money, even at a time when Klopp is crying out for a central defender.
Yet if you want continued success, you need to invest in the squad and this Liverpool team clearly needs a reboot.
We shouldn’t write them off because a team that has achieved so much can get back to their best quickly, but Klopp and the owners need to work together now.
If a player of Haaland’s stature arrived, along with a top-class centre-back, it would confirm Liverpool are ready to compete for the best players in the world.
Without that level of investment, you wonder if Klopp can continue to produce miracles on a budget that is threadbare compared to those of his rivals.