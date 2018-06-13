Sadio Mane has insisted he is happy at Liverpool, but hinted he may be tempted to look for a transfer if he feel he cannot win major honours at the Anfield club.

'You never know what will happen' - Sadio Mane on his future with Liverpool

Mane is preparing for Senegal's World Cup opener against Poland next Tuesday and when asked about his future at club level, it was evident that the disappointment from Liverpool's Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid still lingers.

The Spanish giants who beat Liverpool in that match in Kiev have been linked with a move for Mane in recent weeks, with the forward offering a hint that his desire to win major honours may sway his plans at some point in the next few years. "I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years, but you never know what will happen in the future. I want to win trophies, especially the Champions League," he told Salzburger Nachrichten.

"To be honest, this defeat (against Real Madrid in Kiev) was not easy to put away. The whole club worked hard for this Champions League title, but Real Madrid were the better team that day. "We lost to the best team in the world. The defeat is but ticked off. Now it is time to play with Senegal a good and successful World Cup. That's my whole focus."

Mane is being hailed as Senegal's star man at this World Cup, but he insists he is not fearful of the weight of expectation that has been put onto his shoulders. "I feel no pressure. To be honest, I am very happy to play this tournament together with my team," he added. "I also do not see myself as a superstar, but as part of a team that wants to achieve a lot in the World Cup."

