Sport Liverpool

Wednesday 13 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

'You never know what will happen' - Sadio Mane on his future with Liverpool

Liverpool's Sadio Mane. Photo: PA
Liverpool's Sadio Mane. Photo: PA
Kevin Palmer

Kevin Palmer

Sadio Mane has insisted he is happy at Liverpool, but hinted he may be tempted to look for a transfer if he feel he cannot win major honours at the Anfield club.

Mane is preparing for Senegal's World Cup opener against Poland next Tuesday and when asked about his future at club level, it was evident that the disappointment from Liverpool's Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid still lingers.

The Spanish giants who beat Liverpool in that match in Kiev have been linked with a move for Mane in recent weeks, with the forward offering a hint that his desire to win major honours may sway his plans at some point in the next few years.

"I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years, but you never know what will happen in the future. I want to win trophies, especially the Champions League," he told Salzburger Nachrichten.

"To be honest, this defeat (against Real Madrid in Kiev) was not easy to put away. The whole club worked hard for this Champions League title, but Real Madrid were the better team that day.

"We lost to the best team in the world. The defeat is but ticked off. Now it is time to play with Senegal a good and successful World Cup. That's my whole focus."

Mane is being hailed as Senegal's star man at this World Cup, but he insists he is not fearful of the weight of expectation that has been put onto his shoulders.

"I feel no pressure. To be honest, I am very happy to play this tournament together with my team," he added. "I also do not see myself as a superstar, but as part of a team that wants to achieve a lot in the World Cup."

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport