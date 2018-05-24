Liverpool are hoping to wrap up a deal to sign £60m-rated France international Nabil Fekir, with the Lyon captain again hinting he is open to joining Jurgen Klopp's Champions League finalists.

'Why not?' - Liverpool set to make their move for Lyon's Nabil Fekir as he hints a transfer could be edging closer

Fekir has been persistently linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, with Reds boss Kllopp refusing to deny reports that his club were ready to open talks to sign the attacking midfielder when pressed about his interest by reporters earlier this month.

Now reports in France suggest a deal for Fekir to move to Anfield could be thrashed out imminently, with Anfield insiders suggesting talks over a deal for the star who scored 21 goals for Lyon this season. Fekir was keen to thank the club's fans after what many suspect was his final game for the club last weekend and now he has added to his comments, when asked whether he was open to a move to Liverpool.

"Why not? Later there can be discussions with the president, with my entourage, to make a decision," he told RTL. "In life, nothing can be forbidden." Lyon's French midfielder Nabil Fekir being strongly linked with a move to Liverpool Lyon boss Bruno Genesio appears to have resigned himself to losing Fekir as he paid this tribute to the France international last weekend.

"We are still a young team. There will be changes in the off-season," he stated. "I savour that after this qualification. We did not panic after the first goal. I take my hat off to Nabil Fekir for his return to the top level. Thanks to him." Now it seems Liverpool officials are keen to wrap up a deal that will see Fekir join Naby Keita at Liverpool this summer, as Klopp looks to add some missing pieces to his jigsaw as he looks to close the gap on Manchester City in the Premier League.

However, thoughts of transfers will be put on hold for now, as Klopp and his players prepare for Saturday night's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev.

