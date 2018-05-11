Why Naby Keita's final game for Leipzig is worth €15m to Liverpool

Keita will join Liverpool this summer after the two clubs agreed a deal to take the Guinea international to Anfield, with the deal built around the success his current team enjoy this season.

Leipzig head into the final day of the season with a chance to qualify for the Champions League and if they do secure a top four finish, Liverpool will have to pay €75m to sign Keita.

If they only secure a Europa League finish, that fee will go down to €68m and if they lose in Berlin and miss out of European football altogether, the fee will drop to €60m.