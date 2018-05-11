Sport Liverpool

Friday 11 May 2018

Why Naby Keita's final game for Leipzig is worth €15m to Liverpool

Naby Keita will join Liverpool next season
Kevin Palmer

Liverpool’s hierarchy will have more than a passing interest in the final day of the Bundesliga season on Saturday, with the fee they will pay Leipzig for Naby Keita set to be finalised after his final game for the club at Hertha Berlin.

Keita will join Liverpool this summer after the two clubs agreed a deal to take the Guinea international to Anfield, with the deal built around the success his current team enjoy this season.

Leipzig head into the final day of the season with a chance to qualify for the Champions League and if they do secure a top four finish, Liverpool will have to pay €75m to sign Keita.

If they only secure a Europa League finish, that fee will go down to €68m and if they lose in Berlin and miss out of European football altogether, the fee will drop to €60m.

Keita will be keen to end his Leipzig career on a high note after he missed his side’s final home game of the season through suspension after he was sent off for a fourth time in this campaign against Mainz last month.

