'We were lucky in that moment' - Jurgen Klopp happy with point after strong Everton finish

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp after the Merseyside derby as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Peter Powell/Pool via REUTERS

Jurgen Klopp declared himself happy with a point after a frustrating goalless draw at Everton.

The result mean Liverpool need another five points to secure the Premier League title they crave.

Unless Manchester City slip up at home to Burnley on Monday night, the Reds will have to wait until their own trip to the Ethiad on July 2 at the earliest to seal the deal.

Read More

"It was a real fight," the Liverpool boss told Sky Sports after the match.

"Both teams showed they understand it's a derby even without a crowd. It was intense, physical, and all players were really involved and really in the game.

"I liked our defending and high midfield press but we didn't have enough chances for the possession we had. We were dominant but they had the biggest chance and that's how it is.

"We were lucky in that moment but apart from that we had control.

"In the end, Everton defended really well and we were not smart enough to use the space we had..

"Both teams understand the idea of the derby. I like football slightly different but we had a proper fight. It was physically really intense and now in three days we (Liverpool) play again."

Everton became only the third team this season to take points off Liverpool and that gave manager Carlo Ancelotti some optimism after what he accepts was a tough game for them.

"Honestly we were very close to winning but it was a tough game, a difficult game," he said.

"We performed really well defensively. At the end we had opportunities to score, we were a little bit unlucky.

"Also, Liverpool played a good game and had more possession. They pressed high and it was difficult to find a solution playing out form the back.

"I think we had the opportunities, we did our best, Calvert-Lewin did his best, Tom Davies did his best and we were a little bit unlucky.

"The draw was fair, Liverpool played a tough game. We have to focus on the performance, it was good and for this reason we can be satisfied."

The Italian had praise for man-of-the-match Seamus Coleman, the Ireland captain doing a good job of keeping Sadio Mane quiet.

"He did really well, I think the derby is really special for him. He was strong, concentrated a great example for the others," the Toffees boss added.

Online Editors