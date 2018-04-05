Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has assured Jurgen Klopp that the injury he suffered during the Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City at Anfield is not serious, yet the Reds boss admits he is concerned about the groin problem reported by his leading scorer.

'We have to wait' - Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on Mohamed Salah and admits he is concerned

Salah was replaced by Klopp after just 53 minutes of the first leg tie, after the Egyptian had already made his mark on the game by scoring the opening goal as Liverpool stormed into a 3-0 first leg lead.

That healthy three-goal advantage was preserved in Salah’s absence for the majority of the second half, but there was concern that Liverpool’s star man may have suffered an injury that could affect their hopes of success in the final month of the season. “I don’t know in the moment,” said Klopp when asked for an update on the No.11 in his post-match press conference.

“He came to the sideline and said he feels sometimes something; for me, that was enough for me to not even ask the Doc how he was, we immediately took him off the pitch. “After the game I asked him and he said, ‘I will be good, it will be fine’. But now we have to wait for the real diagnosis, not Mo’s self-diagnosis. We will see, I don’t know at the moment.”

Klopp hinted he may rest star players from Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park ahead of the second leg against City, with Jordan Henderson’s late yellow card meaning he will miss the return match the Etihad Stadium next week.

