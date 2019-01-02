'We have to be full of desire and angry' - Jurgen Klopp repeats claim that Man City are the best team in the world
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insisted Manchester City remain the best team in the world ahead of their crunch clash at the Etihad on Thursday.
The Reds go into the meeting with a seven-point lead over their title rivals at the top of the Premier League.
Klopp was keen to push aside the hype, saying he saw it "as a normal game against Manchester City".
He added: "A very difficult one, one of the most difficult games you can play in the modern football world. We felt that plenty of times. It's a really strong football team with an outstanding manager.
"We have to be prepared as good as possible, we have to be brave, we have to be full of desire, angry, like in all the other games. But with the knowledge the opponent is, for me, still the best team in the world. Only the points changed, not the preparation for the game."
More to follow
Online Editors
