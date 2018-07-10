Sport Liverpool

Tuesday 10 July 2018

WATCH: Loris Karius makes another howler as he continues recovery from Champions League final errors

Liverpool netminder Loris Karius endured another moment to forget between the sticks tonight in Liverpool's 3-2 pre-season victory over Tranmere Rovers.

The Reds lead 3-0 through Rafael Camacho, Sheyi Ojo and Adam Lallana when the German keeper fumbled a free-kick that was hit straight at him and Jonny Smith slotted home.

Watch below:

The 25-year-old was at fault for two of Real Madrid’s goals in the Champions League final defeat in Kiev, rolling the ball straight to Karim Benzema’s foot before allowing Gareth Bale’s drive to slip through his hands.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Karius starts with a clean slate this season after putting those Champions League final errors down to the concussion he sustained in a clash with Sergio Ramos.

