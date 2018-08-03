Watch: Liverpool's Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher belts out Rick Astley classic during initiation

Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was among a number of new faces at Liverpool that faced an embarrassing initiation last night.

The 19-year-old has been given the opportunity to join the Liverpool first team on their pre-season tour of America.

He has featured in the victories over Man United and Man City.

The teenager has stood up to the plate in recent weeks but faced a rather different task last night as he had to perform karaoke alongside Liverpool newbies Alisson, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita.

Daniel Sturridge posted the Cork native's efforts on Instagram and was impressed by his vocal range. He chose to sing the Rick Astley classic Never Gonna Give You Up.

Watch below:

Alisson’s Liverpool career is off to an inauspicious start: Caoimhín Kelleher is rickrolling the shit out of it at the squad’s karaoke night in France. (as spotted by @AndrewHorgan) pic.twitter.com/Ng7sPgyF5A — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) August 2, 2018

Kelleher's fellow goalkeeper and £65m summer signing Alisson was the most impressive performer with his rendition of the Oasis hit Don't Look Back In Anger.

Online Editors