WATCH: Liverpool to pay classy tribute to Sean Cox with pitchside message at Anfield

'Sean Cox, You'll Never Walk Alone' - That's the message that will be emblazoned around Anfield when Liverpool take on Stoke in the Premier League this morning.

Meathman Cox is still in an induced coma at Walton Neurological Centre after he was attacked by Roma thugs outside Anfield before last Tuesday's 5-2 Champions League semi final win.

LFC tribute to Sean Cox on the pitch side LED screens. pic.twitter.com/fZPJEHEiIW — Leigh Davies (@davieslfc) April 28, 2018

Mr Cox and his brother were waiting outside the landmark Albert pub ahead of kick off when Roma Ultras launched an unprovoked attack on innocent Liverpool fans. During his press conference yesterday, manager Jurgen Klopp wore a special tri colour badge in honour of Cox and said he is praying for a full recovery for the 53-year-old.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and a host of other Kop stars have all sent their best wisahes to Mr Cox and his family and friends. And today at Anfield, the club will pay a touching tribute with the words 'Sean Cox, You'll Never Walk Alone' written on the pitchside advertising boards.

"I think the game on Tuesday night showed the beauty of the game during it. It also showed ugly parts before it," said Klopp on Friday. "When I heard, I cannot describe my emotions. That should never happen, before or in the future.

"We all have to do everything to ensure that doesn't happen again. Nobody has a solution but it is unbelievable that something like this can happen. All our prayers are with Sean and his family." On Thursday the Cox family issued a statement through Merseyside Police, saying all they want is to have him home safe.

"We want the world to know that Sean is the most amazing and wonderful husband, dad, friend, son, uncle, and brother and he has brought us all nothing but joy.

"He is a truly decent man who adores Liverpool FC and just came over from his home in Co Meath to watch his beloved team," it said.

"We are completely devastated by what has happened to our lovely, caring Sean and all we want is for him to come home to his loving wife and three children." Liverpool fans will also hold a raffle in the Albert Pub ahead of the match for a signed Steven Gerrard jersey with all money raised going to the Cox family to aid his revovery.

