The roof was nearly blown off the packed Aviva Stadium today as Liverpool players paid a classy tribute to Sean Cox.

WATCH: Liverpool pay classy tribute to Sean Cox after victory over Napoli in Dublin

The 51,000 strong crowd were treated to a Kop masterclass as they swept Napoli aside 5-0 thanks to goals from James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno.

And after the match, the Champions League runners up paid a special and emotional tribute to Meathman Sean Cox, who is recovering in hospital following a sickening attack ahead of the Champions League semi-final against Roma at Anfield.

The Liverpool players gathered in the middle of the pitch before parading a Sean Cox banner in front of their adoring fans.

#LFC players gather on the pitch post match in Dublin with a banner in tribute to Sean Cox pic.twitter.com/8XqxI73ahL — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) August 4, 2018

A picture of Jurgen Klopp visiting the Cox family has also been doing the rounds on social media.

❤️ | Jurgen Klopp paid a visit to Sean Cox’s family this weekend. Lovely gesture. pic.twitter.com/wWGKstXPDL — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) August 4, 2018

Sean, who is originally from Dunboyne, underwent emergency surgery on a bleed to the brain that occurred when he was the victim of an unprovoked attack orchestrated by Roma thugs outside Anfield on April 24th.

