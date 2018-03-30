WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp toasts a Premier League milestone in his latest press conference

Jurgen Klopp has insisted the prospect of a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City next week will not affect his team selection in Saturday's game at Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted the prospect of a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City next week will not affect his team selection in Saturday's game at Crystal Palace.

City travel to Anfield for an eagerly anticipated clash on Wednesday, but Klopp has stressed he is treating this weekend's game at Selhurst Park with equal importance.

“We play Crystal Palace with all we have, with all intensity and all concentration," declared Klopp. “For a player or manager of Liverpool, the whole year everything is at least about qualification for the Champions League. Both games are about qualification for the Champions League; one is for next year, one is for this year. That’s the only difference. But they have the same importance, so no difference for us.”

Klopp will lead Liverpool into Premier League combat for the 100th time at Palace, as he reflected on his three seasons as Reds boss with some pride. “100? Wow! How much did I enjoy it? Sometimes more, sometimes less – that’s true.” he added.

“Overall, from my point of view, it was a really good time and I’ve enjoyed it, of course; fantastic club, fantastic team, fantastic supporters, so what more do I want? “I’ve had to talk about this a few times and if we had won one or both of the two finals we have played so far, it would have been nicer but it still would have been 100 games. All OK, all on its way. We are good in the moment and prepared for the future, so that’s maybe the best thing you can say about the football club apart from ‘when did he win something last time?’ We are trying hard for sure, as you can imagine and can see.

“100 is a nice number. With all the European games, I think we are around about 140 already or something and that’s cool, but we still want to win the next game – and we’re not thinking about the last 99.” Liverpool will be without Emre Can and Joe Gomez at Palace, but Nathaniel Clyne is included in the squad for the first time all season after his own serious back issues and left-back Andy Robertson has recovered from the dead leg he sustained playing for Scotland.

Provisional squad: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Mignolet, Lovren, Klavan, Moreno, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Milner, Solanke, Ings.

Online Editors