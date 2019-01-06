WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists his critics will not be satisfied unless he wins the right trophies

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted FA Cup success will not silence his critics, as his side prepare for a tough third round clash against Wolves at Molinuex on Monday night.

Klopp has failed to win a trophy since he succeeded Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool boss in October 2015, with three appearances in major cup finals all ending in defeat.

After guiding his Liverpool team to the top of the Premier League after a sparkling first half to this season, Klopp has played down expectations on his side winning the FA Cup in a season when he has his sights set on bigger prizes.

"It is always when people talk to me about silverware it always looks like we have to get each little thing," stated Klopp.

"If we won the FA Cup then people would say that we didn't win the Premier League for so many years. We cannot change what other people think.

"We have to try our best in every game we play and so far, not only this season but especially this season, that's what the boys did – and that's what we will try again and again and again and we will see what happens.

"I would say we had the toughest draw together with Chelsea in the first round of the League Cup. I don't know all the others, but there is not a lot of all-Premier League ties. We have to think about the whole situation, not being like children and jumping always from one problem to the next problem – we have to consider all and that's what we will do.

"When the draw came up and we saw Wolves it was like, 'wow, thank you very much' and it's away. Then we played there and it was really difficult.

"Now we have to go there again and so it's a really tough draw and nobody was looking forward to it and saying at the moment of the draw, 'nice game, let's go there and win'. "

Klopp suggested he expected a positive reaction from his players after they lost their first Premier League game of the season against Manchester City last Thursday.

"My assessment of the game was positive, of course – not about the result, but about the game," he added.

"Was it perfect? No, so we have to talk about that. Could we have defended the second goal? Yes, with the last line higher up and stuff like that. There are things you can talk about, but can I expect always perfection? I would love to but sometimes it doesn't work out. It is completely normal, I don’t have to make a big fuss of it if there is no real issue.

"If we'd played really bad and lost 5-0 that would have for sure been different. This was the smallest difference result-wise you can get – you cannot lose with less than one goal. We lost with one goal, that can happen.

"We hit the post, they had to block two or three balls pretty much on their line, they were lucky in one or two situations, that’s how it is - and that was against Man City. It was not only positive, for sure not, but it was not only negative. We take it like it is and in a few moments, learn from it.

"There were moments where we can learn, 100 per cent – we could have calmed down the game a bit earlier, we could have started differently, that's all clear but it's just one football game.

"The boys played, especially in the last month, outstanding football. So if I go in now after a game we lost and lose the plot completely, that would not be too cool. I am pretty similar after games; I don’t celebrate in the dressing room usually and it is really rare I shout around after games.

"Usually I take a day or a night at least to think about the things I saw and then I speak to the team. Sometimes I do it directly after the game – and at City I did it directly after the game. I was rather neutral rather than one or the other direction."

Online Editors